Wizkid becomes the first African artiste to walk at D&G fashion show

Nigerian singer, Wizkid becomes the first African artiste to walk down the runway at the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show in Milan.

After arriving Milan with British super model and actress, Naomi Campbell, Wizkid took the runway by storm; wearing a very stylish black and gold outfit, complete with studded mask and luxury jewelleries.

Wizkid and Naomi appear to be new best friends after she attended his sold out AfroRepublik festival in London and their relationship seems to be bringing in the bucks for the singer.

See photos below:

Watch Wizkid on the runway below:

Leave a Comment…

comments