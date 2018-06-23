Entertainment, Viral

Wizkid calls out his management company,”Disturbing London”

Few weeks after his historic event at the O2 Arena as the first African to sell out to twenty thousand people in London,International music star, Wizkid has called out his management company; Disturbing London.

The singer has reportedly asked people not to do business with Disturbing London anymore as it appears there is trouble in paradise.

In an angry post, Wizkid called the management of the company criminals and kids. Fans have since reacted that they don’t need to actually know his reason for the post however if he says they shouldn’t then they wouldn’t.

This, in essence might be bad business for the management company if they do not resolve the escalated issue, soonest

Check this out;

 

-gistreel


You may also like

Davido reacts to Don Jazzy’s impregnating a girl Twitter post

I Don’t Care How Broke You Are – Mimi Orjiekwe Calls Out Ex-husband Over Alleged Inability To Pay For Child Support

“You are so bitter”- Emmanuel Ikubese blasts Daddy Freeze over post on Ahmed Musa

‘I have bought about 15 cars for people’ – Linda Ikeji

“Why I killed OOU student and his girlfriend” – Cultist confesses.

“I have bought about 15 cars for people” — Linda Ikeji

Breathtaking Mansions owned by 5 Nigerian celebrities. (Photos)

‘People Doubted Me, But I Have Been Proved Wrong’- Peter Okoye on Being Mr. P

See Photos of Mamuzee twins wives accused of misleading the singers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *