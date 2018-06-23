Wizkid calls out his management company,”Disturbing London”

Few weeks after his historic event at the O2 Arena as the first African to sell out to twenty thousand people in London,International music star, Wizkid has called out his management company; Disturbing London.

The singer has reportedly asked people not to do business with Disturbing London anymore as it appears there is trouble in paradise.

In an angry post, Wizkid called the management of the company criminals and kids. Fans have since reacted that they don’t need to actually know his reason for the post however if he says they shouldn’t then they wouldn’t.

This, in essence might be bad business for the management company if they do not resolve the escalated issue, soonest

-gistreel