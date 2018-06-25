Entertainment, Viral

Wizkid reveals he doesn’t care about International appeal

Nigerian Star boy, Wizkid has revealed that irrespective of what many believe, his goal is not to penetrate into the international music market cause he doesn’t care about the appeal.

During a chat with BBC, Wizkid spoke about the philosophy guiding his art.

He said that he does care about international appeal although he cares for his international fans.

He stressed that his interest is in getting his music heard, whether it’s by fans in Africa or by fans abroad.

He also said that there is no secret formula to his art, that what he does is that he keeps his music easy and simple; and that he likes the fact that his fans welcome his style of things; music and life.

The singer also spoke about the prospect of African music during the interview.

Watch interview below.

BBC Africa caught up with STARBOY at his pop-up shop in LDN. 🇬🇧

A post shared by Wizkid News (@wizkidnews) on


You may also like

Painful Video Of Tobi Bakre and Dbanj With The Late Daniel, Before His Death

Throwback Photos Of D’banj’s Late Son, Daniel D’ Third

Falz calls out government over Plateau Killings

Adebutu’s wife reveals how Taiwo Obasanjo collected money from them yet destroyed son’s Marriage

If you are short, then you’re not my type – Actress Nkechi Blessing

You Are A Busy Body, Mind Your Business – Tinubu To Obasanjo

Don Jazzy, Tonto Dikeh, Frank Amudo, others mourn the death of Dbanj’s 13-month old son, Daniel

BET Awards: The Moment Davido Won BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT, sends condolence message to D’Banj with his acceptance speech

D’banj Loses Son Daniel, Cause Of Death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *