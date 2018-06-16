Wizkid Struts Dolce & Gabbana Runway in Milan: Watch

The singer joined the list of top stars, including Naomi Campbell, who strutted the runway at the ongoing Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2019 Men’s Fashion Show in Milan.

Before Wizkid walked the stage, he was fitted backstage by the co-founder of the top designer label, Stefano Gabanna. And he later shared the photo of himself and Naomi Campbell walking the stage together.

Congratulations to him!

See the posts:

Wizkid and Naomi Campbell on the runway for Dolce and Gabbana in Milan. pic.twitter.com/OkVF1qJlaE — Culture Custodian (@takingCustody) June 16, 2018

@iamnaomicampbell @dolcegabbana ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🦅🦅🦅 A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on Jun 16, 2018 at 6:52am PDT