Wizkid Struts Dolce & Gabbana Runway in Milan: Watch

The singer joined the list of top stars, including Naomi Campbell, who strutted the runway at the ongoing Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2019 Men’s Fashion Show in Milan.
Before Wizkid walked the stage, he was fitted backstage by the co-founder of the top designer label, Stefano Gabanna. And he later shared the photo of himself and Naomi Campbell walking the stage together.
Congratulations to him!
See the posts:
Wizkid and Naomi Campbell on the runway for Dolce and Gabbana in Milan. pic.twitter.com/OkVF1qJlaE
— Culture Custodian (@takingCustody) June 16, 2018
6/16: Wizkid getting fitted by Stefano Gabbana (the co-founder of Dolce and Gabbana) backstage at DGDNA in Milan. pic.twitter.com/vYwnzEJFfs
— Wizkid News 🌍 (@WizkidSource) June 16, 2018
I’m sooooo happy. @wizkidayo #Legendary 🦁🦁🦁🦁❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5kTibJMvN9
— MimíO (@MiriamOmah) June 16, 2018