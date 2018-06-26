Woman claims her dead child was raised to life by “God of Bishop Oyedepo” (Photos/Video)

Mrs. Grace Williams shared her testimony yesterday, at Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) branch in Jimeta, Adamawa State.

Read the testimony as shared on the official Facebook page of LFC Yola:

Dead Baby Bounced Back to Life

My daughter returned from school on Thursday 21st June, 2018 safe and sound with no traces of ailment whatsoever. After taking her lunch she decided to sleep, but after long hours of sleep I went to check on her and discovered that she was lifeless.

I quickly raised alarm but all efforts were to no avail. Her body became stiff and cold. All hope was lost. I quickly rushed the baby to the church amidst crying and wailing with the slogan “Operation 615 is blessing and not sorrow”.

The Pastor collected the baby from me and laid her on the altar praying. While the prayer was going on the Resident Pastor kept saying “Jesus the God of my father Bishop Oyedepo do it again”. Miraculously, I suddenly saw my baby moving her body and crying.”

I have come to return all the glory to the God of my father Bishop Oyedepo.

More photos and video of the testimony below…