Woman kills party guests with poisoned food for mocking her cooking

Pradnya Survase, an Indian lady accused of of killing five party guests at a housewarming party by poisoning them because they kept ridiculing her cooking, now faces a death penalty after following the incident which occurred in Mahad, in Raigad district, on June 18.

Police said 23-year-old Pradnya Survase of Khalapur, about 70 km from Mumbai, confessed to mixing a powder used to kill snakes in the dal that was served to some of the party guests, at a feast hosted by her relative Subhas Mane in Mahad.

“Pradnya claims that since her marriage two years ago, she has been insulted regularly for her dark complexion and accused of not being able to cook well,” said Vishwajeet Kaingade, senior inspector of Khalapur police station.

“She has named her mother in-law, Sindhu Survase, husband Suresh Govind Survase, sisters in-law Ujwala Pawar and Jyoti Ashok Kadam, and her mother in-law’s sister Sarita Mane and Sarita’s husband, Subhash Mane for the alleged torture,” the officer said.

It was gathered that Mane had invited more than 120 people to a house-warming in Mahad. Shinde and her family were among the guests. The puja was followed by a meal cooked on site by a village maharaj (cook). Food was served from 2:30pm to 11:30pm.

Guests who ate in the later batches started complaining of nausea, vomiting and stomach ache a few hours later. About 88 people were hospitalised. Three children, including Shinde’s son Rishikesh, died. On Thursday, 11-year-old Vijay Shinde (not related to Ulka Shinde), and 53-year-old Gopinath Nakure died in separate hospitals.

Police questioned Mane’s relatives who had been serving food at the time. They included Survase, who confessed to her crime, following sustained interrogation. The police said she had chosen the house-warming because she knew all those she wanted to kill would eat there.

Vilash Thikrev, 13, who survived the poisoning, said on Monday he remembered the dal tasting bitter

Survase, who is divorced from her first husband, believes her first marriage broke down because another relative, Unka Shinde, had cast “aspersions on her character”, said police. She alleged Shinde was damaging her second marriage also.

Shinde had been taunting her mother-in-law for bringing Pradnya into the family. “This too had led to problems in Pradnya’s married life”, said Kaingade.