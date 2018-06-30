Woman Shocked After Finding This Animal In Her Pot Of Soup (Photos)

A woman was shell shocked after a cooking tragedy was averted. It was revealed that the woman found a lizard in her food while preparing the sumptuous meal for her family. No one knows what would have eventually happened to her and her family had they eaten the meal with the little reptile mixed in the pot of soup.

The woman has now called for caution among other women to be careful when cooking to avert this kind of unpleasant situation.

Below is what she wrote;

” God saved my life.I finished cooking my seed sauce. I had to crush the condiments now. By the time I mixed the sauce I see a lizard (Salamander) in my sauce. When I think my whole family would die that day because of me. I throw a call to all women to be careful when they cook “

-National Helm