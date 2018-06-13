Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Woman strangles Fiance, drags him on the ground in funny Pre-Wedding photos

Another day, another creative yet bizzare pre-wedding photos on the internet.

These are the pre-wedding photos currently making some waves around social media for very obvious reasons.

The man in the photo is a Nigerian entertainer, MC Roby Ekpo who is about to get married to his fiancee and they have come up with this jaw-dropping idea for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

In one of the photo the woman could be seen strangling MC Roby Ekpo as she lifts him from the ground

In another photo, the woman is seen dragging him on the ground while he’s holding a ‘Help me’ Placard.

