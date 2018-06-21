Woman stripped unclad for stealing artificial hair (Photos)

An enraged social media user shared photos of a woman who was on mercilessly stripped unclad and paraded after she was caught stealing artificial hair, Weavons.

The user, @Iamkareemberry wrote ;

When women steal them go de parade them in nude… but if men steal them no de off their clothes! Why???????

One time snake swallow money, una no find am make una kill am, another day monkey runaway with money una no care to look for the monkey.. Fsars go carry Yahoo boys go ATM go withdraw money abeg shey that one no be thief? This Woman steal only hair and weavon and they nearly kill her… This is wrong!!

When women steal them go de parade them in nude… but if men steal them no de off their clothes! Why??????? — AbdulKareem Babatunde (@IamKareemBerry) June 20, 2018

Photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments