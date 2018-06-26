Entertainment, Gossip, News

World Cup 2018: Argentina defeats Nigeria 2 goals to 1

The Argentines have defeated Nigeria to clinch the second spot in the group stage.

Marcos Rojo scored the second goal for the Argentines, while Lionel Messi scored the first in the 14th minute.

Moses scored a penalty kick for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Argentina are up ahead Nigeria with 1 point difference, while Iceland are the bottom of the group.

Croatia takes the lead with 9 points, Argentina follows with 4 points, Nigeria with 3 points.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are out of the world cup.

More details to follow.

