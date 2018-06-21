World Cup 2018: Croatia defeats Argentina 3 goals to Nil!

It is Match Day 2 of 3, and the Croatians have defeated the Argentine’s 3 goals to nil.

Ante Rebic put the Croatians ahead by a goal in the 53rd minute.. while Lukas Modric topped it to 2 goals in the 80th minute… and Rakitic netted goal number 3 at the 91st minute.

In Group D; Croatia are now up with 6 points, Argentina still at 1 point after their loss to Croatia.

Iceland still at 1 point… and Nigeria will zero point.

Nigeria will face Iceland tomorrow, 22nd of June, at 4 pm.

