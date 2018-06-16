World Cup 2018: Croatia defeats Nigeria 2 Goals to Nil

Super Eagles of Nigeria lost their first group match against Croatia, two goals to nil.

Etebo scored an own goal in the 32nd minute, Modric scored a penalty at the 71st minute.

Some reactions:

@acetylcoa2: “The reason I don’t support Nigeria in Competitions is I am an Arsenal fan already. If you know you know!!! #CRONGA #WorldCup #ARGISL #ARGISL #NGA”

@MrOluwasegunsam: “Mourinho after several years with Mikel turned him to a defensive player. Also turned Moses to defense guy. But our Nigerian coaches think they are wiser and can make them offensive starts in a world cup game. SMH #CRONGA #worldcup”

@cHilAVEt_: “is it just me or dt our 19yrs old boy no sabi anything…. literally he’s passing ball to our opponents Karius style🙄 #CRONGA”

@AhmyPeace: “That’s how they gave us 2 : 0 just like that? Abeg wetin we do? Who did we wrong in Nigeria?”

@LiamHaydn: “Nigeria have I think been the worst team so far. Incredibly poor when you’ve got 5 players whove all had respectable Premier league careers. Just been so so flat weak effort #WorldCup #CRONGA”

@Mel_Temitayo: “What happen gangan is that we prayed on another jersey and they decided to wear another just to show ehn. This green jersey is still on the mountain for the next match 🙄🙄#CRONGA”

@Iamsanmex: “#CRONGA That’s what happens when you worry about other people’s problems instead of yours.. Y’all were shouting Messi this, Ronaldo that, shout ighalo now..”

