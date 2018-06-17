World Cup 2018: Faces of disappointed Nigerians at the Kaliningrad stadium in Russia

Some patriotic Nigerian football fans at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Russia certainly couldn’t conceal their disappointments with the Super Eagles during their 0-2 loss to Croatia in their opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The fans had hoped that the Nigerian team will equalize Etebo’s own goal – only to fall short again by conceding a penalty thereby throwing the fans into ‘panic’ mode as the country will now rely on a miracle to qualify from the group stage.

The Super Eagles had an unimpressive start to their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign on Saturday in Kaliningrad with the loss to Croatia, thereby dropping to the bottom of Group D.

The result meant Croatia moved to the top of the table with three points, while Argentina and Iceland are second and third respectively after playing out a 1-1 draw earlier.

Nigeria will take on Iceland on June 22 and play their last Group D game against Argentina on June 26.

See the photos of some disappointed Nigerians below:

