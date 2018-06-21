Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

World Cup 2018: Iceland coach permits players to have sex with their wives ahead Nigeria clash

Iceland coach, Heimir Hallgrimsson announced on Thursday that his players are permitted to have sex ahead of their game against Nigeria, as long as it’s with their wives.

Iceland’s players were due to be reunited with their families on Thursday in Volgograd where they face Nigeria on Friday in Group D.

At a press conference ahead of Nigeria clash, an Icelandic reporter asked if sex was banned for members of the squad, Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson while laughing replied: “For the time being, yes.”

But Iceland coach Hallgrimsson interjected: “At least as long as the wives have not arrived. No, sex is not banned, it’s bullshit.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Eye-popping photos of lady who shared video of a man masturbating in front of her shop in Lagos

“I’m in search of a dominant woman that’ll use me as her slave” – Submissive Nigerian man begs on Facebook

World Cup 2018: Croatia defeats Argentina 3 goals to Nil!

New photo of Genevieve Nnaji will certainly put a smile on your face

Bobrisky And Speeddarlington Fight Dirty On Instagram

Actress, Dayo Amusa rants about the level of disrespect in Nollywood

Photos of The Beautiful Woman Battered By Cossy Orjiakor’s Neighbour

“if anything happens to me or the baby, he’s responsible”- Jamil Abubakar alleged baby-mama says

Betway Rewards Customer with All-Expense Paid Trip to Watch Nigeria in Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *