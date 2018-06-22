World Cup 2018: Nigeria defeats Iceland 2-0, Ahmed Musa makes history

Second match of the Super Eagles in the 2018 World Cup and the Nigerian team made a triumphant return to victory as the Super Eagles trash Iceland 2-0, recording Nigeria’s first win in the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Nigerian side sealed a much deserved victory in their second Group D Fixture of the World Cup, in which they controlled more of the ball.

After their loss of the same scoreline against Croatia in their opening Group D fixture, the Super Eagles of Nigeria made a formation switch in this game.

A fine pass from Victor Moses was finished off by Ahmed Musa in the 49th minute to put the Eagles ahead.

Musa then went on to score a another goal as he rounded off the Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson in the 75th minute, to score a memorable goal.

Ahmed Musa has made history as the first Nigerian player to score two goals in a single match in the history of the World Cup..

The Super Eagles now need a draw or win against Argentina to qualify for the quarterfinals in the 2018 World Cup.