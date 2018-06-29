Sports, Trending

World Cup 2018: Nigeria lost to Argentina through Victor Moses’ wing – Kenneth Omeruo

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has commented on Nigeria’s exit from the 2018 World Cup.

He said the 2-1 loss to Argentina in their last group game on Tuesday in St. Petersburg was because the Jorge Sampaoli’s men made Victor Moses ineffective.

The Super Eagles were some minutes away from reaching the knockout stage of the tournament with a Victor Moses penalty cancelling out Messi’s opener but Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo volleyed home the winner.

”I felt bad, the team came from a situation losing the first game, the second game we fought well and won the game,” Omeruo explained to TVC Nigeria.

”We knew we needed that last game to seal it up, the support we got after winning the second game was amazing.

”We really wanted to do it especially for our families and for Nigerians but we were unlucky.”

The central defender added, ”They were attacking a lot, they blocked our wing, they knew we were better from the Victor Moses wing because he is one of our best players, they knew this.

”They pressed on us, we defended well until the last four minutes.’


