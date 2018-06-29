World Cup 2018: See How Much FIFA Will Pay Super Eagles After Crashing Out

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and other teams that crashed out on the group stages of the 2018 World Cup will be paid only £6.1 million each by the football governing body, FIFA.

Nigeria would have received £9.1 million if the match against Argentina ended in their favour.

This is because any team eliminated from the round of 16 stage will receive £9.1million.

The World Cup winning team will receive £28 million in prize money from FIFA, with 2nd, 3rd and 4th place teams receiving £21million, £18million and £16million respectively.

This means that for the World Cup winners, each player in the 23 man squad would pocket £1.2million.

The 32 teams were also given £1.1million each to prepare for the tournament.

-Dailypost