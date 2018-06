The Super Eagles of Nigeria were pictured today during an intense training, ahead of their Group D encounter at the Volgograd Arena, at 4pm today.

A win for Nigeria will see the squad leapfrog both Iceland and Argentina to the second position with three points, and if the Super Eagles are also able to win their last clash against the Argentine squad they will advance to the next stage comfortably.

See photos of them training today, below:

