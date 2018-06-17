Sports

World Cup 2018: Why Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia – Mikel Obi

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has reacted to the team’s 2-0 loss to Croatia in their Group D opening in World Cup 2018.

The Super Eagles skipper said he was baffled at the manner the team conceded two goals from set pieces.

An own goal from midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo and a penalty from Luka Modric condemned Nigeria to a 2-0 defeat at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

Mikel said, “It’s difficult to explain. We talked about it and considering the fact that we trained on it.

“It’s four goals conceded now from set-piece. We have to keep going to try to improve on set pieces.”

Mikel was also quick to play down talk of his teammates’ inexperience against the star-studded Croatian side.

“I think the young guys did well but we just have to keep going and trying to get better,” he added.


You may also like

Nigeria vs Croatia: Okocha slams Rohr, Mikel, defenders

World Cup 2018: Billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu don Nigerian Jersey to support Eagles

World Cup 2018: Croatia defeats Nigeria 2 Goals to Nil

AS Roma To Adopt Super Eagles Design For Their Next Jersey ? (Photos)

Croatia 2 Nigeria 0: Etebo own goal, Modric penalty settle tight clash

Russia 2018: P.Diddy wishes Super Eagles good luck against Croatia

#WorldCup2018: Argentina and Iceland draw as Messi loses penalty

Mikel Obi leads Super Eagles players for team walk ahead of world cup match (Photos)

Argentina 1 Iceland 1: Finnbogason makes history as Messi misses Penalty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *