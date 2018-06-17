World Cup 2018: Why Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia – Mikel Obi

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has reacted to the team’s 2-0 loss to Croatia in their Group D opening in World Cup 2018.

The Super Eagles skipper said he was baffled at the manner the team conceded two goals from set pieces.

An own goal from midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo and a penalty from Luka Modric condemned Nigeria to a 2-0 defeat at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

Mikel said, “It’s difficult to explain. We talked about it and considering the fact that we trained on it.

“It’s four goals conceded now from set-piece. We have to keep going to try to improve on set pieces.”

Mikel was also quick to play down talk of his teammates’ inexperience against the star-studded Croatian side.

“I think the young guys did well but we just have to keep going and trying to get better,” he added.