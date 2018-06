Nigerian dancehall singer, Patoranking has reacted to the Super Eagles losing their first Match in the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia.

After their 2-0 loss to Croatia, Patoranking says the World Cup is not for boys… He took to his Twitter page to share, World Cup is a different Ball Gamwe…it’s a very high level compeition….I repeat its not for boysss….

