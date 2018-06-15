Sports

World Cup: Saudi footballers to be penalized for heavy defeat by Russia

Members of Saudi Arabia’s national football team will face a disciplinary penalty for their crushing defeat by Russia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opener.
The Saudi Arabia football Federation chief Adel Ezzat was quoted as saying “

This result is totally unsatisfactory, because it does not reflect the true level of our preparedness.”
“Several players will face a penalty – goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf, striker Mohammad Al-Sahlawi and defender Omar Hawsawi,” he added.

Russian president Vladimir Putin, who was watching from the stands alongside Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad Bin-Salman, could barely contain his glee as the host nation romped to victory.

 

-Vibzn


You may also like

World Cup: Uruguay Score Late Goal To Beat Egypt

White family including their dog, rock Super Eagles Jersey for Family Portrait

GQ ranks Super Eagles’ Jersey as Best World Cup 2018 Kit (Full List + Photos)

FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia defeats Saudi Arabia: 5 – 0

#WorldCup2018: Russia stops Nigeria’s fans from bringing live chicken to stadium

What International Experts Think of Nigeria’s World Cup Chances

World Cup 2018 begins in Russia

Anthony Martial To Leave Manchester United This Summer

Player Of The Month

Premier League Fixtures 2018/19 Revealed: Arsenal To Face Manchester City On Opening Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *