World Cup: Saudi footballers to be penalized for heavy defeat by Russia

Members of Saudi Arabia’s national football team will face a disciplinary penalty for their crushing defeat by Russia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opener.

The Saudi Arabia football Federation chief Adel Ezzat was quoted as saying “

This result is totally unsatisfactory, because it does not reflect the true level of our preparedness.”

“Several players will face a penalty – goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf, striker Mohammad Al-Sahlawi and defender Omar Hawsawi,” he added.

Russian president Vladimir Putin, who was watching from the stands alongside Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad Bin-Salman, could barely contain his glee as the host nation romped to victory.

-Vibzn