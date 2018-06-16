World Cup: Super Eagles starting XI revealed

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has been forced to make two changes to his desired starting XI against Croatia.

Leon Balogun is set to sit out the match, after picking up an injury. He failed to take part in the training sessions ahead of the game and will be replaced by Kenneth Omeruo.

Shehu Abdullahi will also take the place of Tyronne Ebuehi, who sustained a nose injury in training.

19-year-old Francis Uzoho starts in goal, while John Mikel Obi will captain the team.

Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses and Odion Ighalo will lead the attack.

Nigeria open their 2018 World Cup campaign against the Europeans on Saturday night by 8pm local time.

Checkout the starting eleven;

Nigeria XI vs Croatia: Uzoho, Shehu, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Idowu; Ndidi, Mikel, Etebo; Iwobi, Moses, Ighalo.