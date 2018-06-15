Sports

World Cup: Uruguay Score Late Goal To Beat Egypt

Uruguay have won their first opening game at a World Cup since 1970 after they beat Egypt 1-0 in Yekaterinburg on Friday, in their first game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Jose Gimenez headed powerfully into the net in the 90th minute as he met Carlos Sanchez’s free-kick to give the South Americans a winning start in Russia.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani each squandered opportunities to clinch the points against a Pharaohs side who kept Mohamed Salah on the bench, but it was the Atletico Madrid centre-back Gimenez who proved the hero.

The result means Russia are top of Group A after their 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the tournament’s opening game on Thursday.


