Some of the Nigerian football players who are currently in Russia for the World Cup tournament, have been caught on camera praying.

Some of the Super Eagles players, John Ogu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Uzoho Francis and Collins Awaziem, took out time to worship their God.

Apparently, this is to seek God’s favour during the competition.

The video has since gone viral on social media.

Watch the video below:

