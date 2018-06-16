WorldCup2018: Argentina and Iceland draw as Messi loses penalty

Argentina and Iceland had a tough match that ended with a total of 2 goals.

Sergio Aguero scored for Argentina in the 19th minute, while Alfreo Finnbogason scored for Iceland in the 23rd minute.

Argentina had 26 shots, 7 on Targets, 78% possession, 10 fouls and 10 corners.

While Iceland has 8 shots, 2 on target, 22% possession, 15 fouls and 2 corners.

Confirmed Argentina XI: Willy Caballero; Nicolas Tagliafico, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Eduardo Salvio; Javier Mascherano, Lucas Biglia; Maximiliano Meza, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria; Sergio Aguero.

Argentina subs: Nahuel Guzman, Franco Armani, Giovani Lo Celso, Federico Fazio, Cristian Pavon, Gabriel Mercado, Paulo Dybala, Cristian Ansaldi, Gonzalo Higuain, Enzo Perez, Marcos Acuna, Ever Banega.

The perennial underdogs lineup similarly to how they did at Euro 2016. Talisman Gylfi Sigurdsson will have to be at his best if they are to get anything today.

Confirmed Iceland XI: Hannes Haldorsson; Kari Arnason, Birkir Mar Saevarsson, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson; Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Aron Gunnarsson, Emil Hallfredsson; Bikir Bjarnason, Alfred Finnbogason, Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Iceland subs : Frederik Schram, Runar Alex Runarsson, Rurik Gislason, Bjorn Sigurdarson, Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Samuel Kari Freidjonsson, Albert Gudmundsson, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Ari Freyr Skulason, Olafur Ingi Skulason, Holmar Om Eyjolfsson, Sverrir Ingi Ingason.

Leave a Comment…

comments