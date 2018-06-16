Sports

#WorldCup2018: Nigeria’s Super Eagles are the youngest squad in Russia

Not only do we have the finest jersey, at an average age of just 25 years and 337 days, Nigeria’s Super Eagles are the youngest squad in Russia and captain John Mikel Obi has urged the players to keep their nerves in check when they play Croatia later today.

“It’s going to be very interesting because they like to keep the ball and so do we. We have a younger team so that might help us come the end of the game” Obi Mikel said on Friday.

Mikel believes the exuberance of youth may be the Super Eagles’ secret weapon.

“The players are full of energy and have a lot to prove because they’ve not played on this stage before. Not a lot of players were here for the last World Cup but I think that might be a good thing. It’s important for them to control their emotions so we have to keep that in check as well” he told reporters.

Although relatively inexperienced, Nigeria’s squad boasts a number of Premier League regulars, including Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi, Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Moses of Chelsea.


You may also like

World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia lists three players who will face ‘penalty’ when they return from Russia after 5-0 defeat

FIFA World Cup 2018: Portugal and Spain draw in intense match

Cristiano Ronaldo scores sensational hat-trick as Portugal hold Spain in instant World Cup classic

Neymar: I Am The Best In The World, As Messi And Ronaldo Are Out Of This World

Ronaldo Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Tax Fraud

Cristiano Ronaldo accepts jail sentence and £16.4m fine

World Cup: Saudi footballers to be penalized for heavy defeat by Russia

World Cup: Uruguay Score Late Goal To Beat Egypt

White family including their dog, rock Super Eagles Jersey for Family Portrait

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *