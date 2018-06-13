Wow! Nollywood Star, Tonto Dikeh Floods Instagram With Stunning New Photos For Her 33rd Birthday

Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, who turned a year older some days ago, is still celebrating her birthday and she has flooded her Instagram page with stunning photos.

The actress who was born on 9 June 1985, turned 33 years old some days ago and is still basking in the euphoric of the season as she shares new photos of herself with her fans.

Captioning these photos, she wrote: “Thank You Everyone:

“I always had the conviction that one day I would understand the concept of genuine love. I would watch swarms of people gather in celebration of one person and I would be in awe. My thoughts couldn’t understand how one person could attract so much love and care from a vast amount of people from all walks of life. Well now I do! Words cannot describe the emotions I felt at my birthday. I finally realised that in order To receive that genuine love I had to first draw it from within me and give it out.Thank you to my special friends for making my day by dancing, laughing and appreciating me. May your happiness never run dry in Jesus name!! I just want to take this moment to say God bless you all. The love each and everyone of you showed me on my big day will forever be cherished and stored in my heart. I love you guys. Thank you so much to all my [email protected] family,Team mates,Folks..

I’m overwhelmed by your genius Love..

As you celebrated me may my God celebrate you too..

#KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #TONTODIKEH2018 #BIRTHDAYGIRL

“PLEASE PARDON ME I WILL GET ROUND TO LIKING AND COMMENTING ON YOUR POSTS, ITS JUST BEEN SUPER OVERWHELMING HERE..HENCE ‘M SLOW

“GOD BLESS YOU ALL,MAY THE WORLD CELEBRATE YOU TOO AS YOU HAVE DONE ME!!

“LOVE YOU ALL”

