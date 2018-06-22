Wunmi Toriola apologizes after blasting Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Wunmi Toriola has tendered a public apology to her colleagues in the industry, Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Abraham over comments she made recently.

She had taken to social media to blast Toyin Abraham stating that she faked her engagement which was all over the news weeks ago.

She also accused Mercy Aigbe of breaking her home.

Realizing that she allowed her emotions to get the best of her, Wumi Toriola took to social media to tender her apology tot he actress.

She wrote:

I am a product of Public applaud and would not at this stage ignore the concerns of the people who have watched me grow in my chosen career.

I sincerely apologise to Toyin Abraham @toyin_abraham for allowing my emotions take over me and for uttering such uncensored statements to her.I put a call through to her and we settled it.

Yes, i messed up but we all are Humans and we are bound to mess up once in a while.

To the elders in the industry who cautioned in love,i say a big thank you.

Issues of this nature has a way of opening our eyes and minds to a lot of things we never saw coming. I have come to realize that, most people from the outside derive delight in putting more fire, than quench the fire of disagreement.

Leave a Comment…

comments