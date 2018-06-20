XXXTentacion’s ex girlfriend cries out as fans kick her out of his vigil

The lady that late 20 year old rapper, XXXTentacion allegedly abused while she was pregnant with his child has cried out after his fans chased her from his vigil and burnt the things she left.

Geneva Ayala had accused XXXTentacion of beating, choking, and threatening to kill her in October 2016, shortly before his career took off.

She was said to be living with him at the time after leaving her abusive boyfriend. She claimed after he locked her up,she managed to escape and reported to the police who immediately arrested him and charged him with multiple counts of assault.He was also placed under house arrest.

Later on, she refused to testify and even moved back with him.

XXX was awaiting trial for the alleged abuse of Geneva, and also for multiple counts of witness tampering in the case. Prosecutors think he coerced Geneva into not testifying against him.

