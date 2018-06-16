Yoruba Translators Please!!! Dino Melaye acts in another movie (Video)





Kogi state senator, Dino Melaye is back again after a short break due to being hospitalised for some weeks.

The senator was said to have broken his leg, after he jumped off a moving police vehicle conveying to Lokoja by the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

In the video, a woman is heard speaking Yoruba to the lawmaker, who stood with the aide of a walking stick and a neck brace, supporting his neck.

See video below

Nollywood Part 2 of the popular movie 'The Great Escape' lead character @Dino_Melaye

The new episode is titled "NOT WITHOUT A STICK" pic.twitter.com/RsqQLFxV2G — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 16, 2018

Some reactions from Nigerians

I am still in shock!!! This is not funny.. it’s annoying I swear. A serving senator displaying this height of stupidity. Nigeria is turning into a comedy stage even when it’s not — O. B. I (@ebenezerlu) June 16, 2018



