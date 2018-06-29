Politics, Trending

You are a disgrace!!! Nigerians drag Femi Adesina for releasing checklist of killings under PDP

In reaction to the seven days of mourning declared by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the recent mass killing in Plateau state, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina released a checklist of killing under PDP.

Mr Adesina has come under severe criticisms for making that list at time where the country is still in mourning following the gruesome attacks that claimed over 200 lives in Plateau state recently.

According to many Nigerians, Femi Adesina should be more occupied with seeing that peace is restored to the country and no more life is lost to security lapses. They queried that he had to no business making that list.

See what many of them said via Twitter


