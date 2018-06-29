You are a disgrace!!! Nigerians drag Femi Adesina for releasing checklist of killings under PDP

In reaction to the seven days of mourning declared by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the recent mass killing in Plateau state, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina released a checklist of killing under PDP.

Mr Adesina has come under severe criticisms for making that list at time where the country is still in mourning following the gruesome attacks that claimed over 200 lives in Plateau state recently.

According to many Nigerians, Femi Adesina should be more occupied with seeing that peace is restored to the country and no more life is lost to security lapses. They queried that he had to no business making that list.

See what many of them said via Twitter

.@FemiAdesina released a checklist of killings under @OfficialPDPNig and that irresponsible actions sums up his performance as @MBuhari‘s spokesperson. Even if you have a list, let others deal with that. Your focus should be more on saving the disaster under your watch. 😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/kYZ4DDN7aO — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) June 29, 2018

I just read Femi Adesina’s press statement on PDP and the killings and all I can say as a Communications professional is that Adesina’s release is the silliest press statement I have ever seen. I don’t know where he was trained as a Spokesperson. He is not qualified for that job! — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) June 28, 2018

Femi Adesina is a disgrace. A shame to humanity. Disappointed we attend the same church — Xhaka Laca Boom (@Mayoral_OP) June 29, 2018

I always knew that Femi Adesina was in competition with Shehu Garba as to who is more stupid, I now reluctantly accept Femi Adesina is on top — Chudi Ojukwu (@nelsonchudi) June 28, 2018

Never you start or end your day by listening to Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu or Lai Mohammed. These 3 musketeers are bad for your health, don't fall victim please😫🙏🙏💓 — Wilson Shadrach 🇳🇬 (@iam_wilsons) June 29, 2018

If you're in any way related to Femi Adesina, please advice him to take a break from speaking for at least 6 years or bind him with chains .

He's a disgrace and utter disappointment to humanity.

Shameless piece of garbage. — Paul Mogbolu 🇳🇬🇹🇹 (@Iammisterpaul) June 29, 2018

I mistakenly read that Femi Adesina genocide checklist….We are politicizing ethnic cleansing….im depressed. — Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) June 28, 2018

I demand the resignation of Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina.

Some things are just beyond the arena of politics — kunle abatan (@ablacktan) June 28, 2018

I am trying to be civil a bit however Mr Femi Adesina got it all wrong this time. He made a very insensitive statement. May God save us from clueless people — owoeye Temitope (@drtopowo) June 29, 2018