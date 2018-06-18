Entertainment

“You Are Hot”- Bobrisky Dumps Nina, Gushes Over Cee-C (Screenshot)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky seems to have moved on from his big brother naija crush, Nina after the whole drama that played out between them after her eviction from the reality game show.

Bobrisky who was arguably Nina’s biggest supporter during her time in the big brother naija house backed off from a potential friendship with her after her eviction due to her close relationship with celebrity stylist Towin Lawal.

The controversial cross-dresser is now gushing over fellow ex-housemate, Cee-c after she shared a lovely photo of herself as she stepped out for an event last night.

See photo below…


