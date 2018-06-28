You aren’t any better: Nigerians throw mud at Atiku Abubakar for comment over Plateau Killings

Former Vice president Atiku Abubakar was dragged through the mud after he took to Twitter to lambast the present government for failing to secure the lives of Nigerians. Atiku. who is also vying for the post of president come 2019 said it is hypocritical of the ruling elite to provide world class security for themselves using tax payer money and public resources, yet leave the Nigerians who voted them at the mercy of armed bandits.

See what Atiku said via Twitter;

It is simply hypocritical that the ruling elite are able to provide world class security to themselves using tax payer money and public resources, yet leave the Nigerians who voted them at the mercy of armed bandits. It is enough! — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 25, 2018

Well, Nigerians said it was hypocritical of a former VP to say that considering he is part of the ruling elite. They reminded him of the killings that took place whilst he was Vice president and how he did nothing too

See reactions below

Sir, thanks for empathizing, we appreciate, we also hope this message is not political. We'd like to see what you are doing currently out of office in your capacity as a former VP to check this acts against our country. You don't have to be in power to act. — Okafor Chuma (@Creambuay) June 25, 2018

Enough Oga! Enough! This is how you all pretend to love Nigeria/Nigerians when seeking their votes and support. Buhari once condemned the death of 12 persons seeking job in Abuja. But, what are we seeing today. 100s are been killed daily and nothing is being done. — uwaila Timothy (@Timxtra) June 25, 2018

Oga @atiku pls u ain't beta,cos u'all re the same pple in sheep clothing looking for the opportunity to get to power & give the masses a deaf ear as Nigerians re experincing now. — emmanuel paul (@emmypau) June 25, 2018

Sir, you are one of the elites who succeeded in using public resources and shielded yourself from all societal malice, while the masses at the receiving end are left with their fate. In ndistance time poor citizens will begin to rebelled against the so called Comprado elites. — Mutawallen Muri (@mutawallen) June 25, 2018

Sir,the point here is that U are also guilty of everything You have got to say about this government. Don't play smart on Us. — F.ola Deji (@FolaDeji5) June 25, 2018



