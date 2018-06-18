You Deserve Some Accolades’ – John Dumelo Praises Nadia Buari on the birth of her 4th Child

Nadia Buari has maintained her queenly status of keeping her family business out of the media.

The gorgeous actress shared a cute video of her family of 6, in celebration of Father’s Day with her unnamed partner.

In response to her announcement, John Dumelo’s wife, Mawunya shared an adorable picture of Nadia, her husband and their four babies.

She wrote in the caption, ‘Congratulayons bestie on your 4 beautiful girls…. u make being a mommy sooo beautiful and soo private. I totally admire how u rock every pregnancy in style, keep it all to urself and then pop them out like no one’s business… girl u the bomb. U such a cute mummy @iamnadiabuari and I totally love u and my girls too’

Mawunya’s husband, John Dumelo showered praises on Nadia as he shared a photo of his Ghanaian counterpart and her family.

He shared his amazement at Nadia being pregnant while frolicking in the snow with her family.

Sharing the photo, John wrote, ‘So you were pregnant here with your 4th baby eh? You deserve some accolades! Well done @iamnadiabuari’