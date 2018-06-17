Entertainment, Viral

“You don’t feed me, so mind your business” – Yvonne Nelson Slams critics

A-list actress and mom Yvonne Nelson has stated that Ghanaians should stop saying what they want about her because they don’t feed her.

There were reports that her baby daddy broke up with her because she wanted a big wedding whiles Jamie Roberts wanted a small and simple wedding.

Those rumours started spreading after it was observed that they had deleted pictures of themselves on their various Instagram accounts.

Yvonne Nelson, who was on Joy FM reacting to that said that she has her personal life and so no one can dictate to her what she should do with her life.

“You are there saying what you want about my life. It’s my life, you don’t feed me, can you mind your own business? So role models cannot get babies out of wedlock? What if I don’t want to get married and I just need a supportive partner,” she told Sammy Forson on Joy FM.

On whether or not the rumours of the break up was true, Yvonne did not provide a concrete answer but indicated that they decided to take off photos of themselves from their business pages.

