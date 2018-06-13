You must rollover subscribers unfinished or unused data subscription – NCC to Telecoms

NCC has directed telecoms operators to begin data rollover from June 26. This means telecommunication companies must add a subscriber’s unused or unfinished data to next data subscription. Penalty: N5m fine on 1st failure on each sim card & N500,000 on each day that follows the first default date.
Before now, subscribers’ unfinished or unused data subscription automatically became useless once it reaches the expiry date. However, yesterday, Prof Garba Umar Danbatta, NCC’s executive vice chairman, said telecom operators must begin the implementation of the data rollover directive from June 26, 2018 or face sanction.
Prof. Danbatta, who was represented by the Head of Information and Reference Unit of the commission, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, gave the marching order at the 95th Consumers Outreach Programme in Dutse, Jigawa State.
“The NCC has directed the telecom service providers in the country to begin the implementation of data rollover on June 26, 2018. They have been duly informed about this and they have also been given adequate time to prepare their networks for it.
“Failure to implement this will attract N5m fine on the first of failure on each SIM card and N500,000 on each day that follows the first default date.
“All these are to ensure that the consumers’ rights, privileges and interests are adequately protected,” he said.