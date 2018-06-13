You must rollover subscribers unfinished or unused data subscription – NCC to Telecoms

Before now, subscribers’ unfinished or unused data subscription automatically became useless once it reaches the expiry date. However, yesterday, Prof Garba Umar Danbatta, NCC’s executive vice chairman, said telecom operators must begin the implementation of the data rollover directive from June 26, 2018 or face sanction.

Prof. Danbatta, who was represented by the Head of Information and Reference Unit of the commission, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, gave the marching order at the 95th Consumers Outreach Programme in Dutse, Jigawa State.