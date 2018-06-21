“You will not make heaven” – Lady calls out wicked aunt who maltreated her

A young lady with the name Chizoba Miracle Emenaha has taken to Facebook to out her wicked aunt – according to Chizoba, the said aunt not only maltreated her but stopped her from getting an education.

This for my aunt..last born to my father..

I will call her by her name because I have a lot of bitterness for her in my heart, and because of what she did..I’m yet to forgive everyone who played one or two roles in it..

De Gladys as you are called..

I will first start by telling you….

You will not MAKE HEAVEN!!!!

You say you are a Christian but you are a wicked human, soooooo wicked that even the devil is learning from you…

You see I’m writing this now because I’m free from you and everyone who would try to hold me back or punish me like you do in those days..

I will now start…

My dad brought me to your house because to him he said he wanted me to get home training.. First I was deceived into it .

I was told It was just for a holiday…not knowing you two had it all planned..

I arrived your home,

My first night in your house arm robbers visited your house..

That became the beginning of my ordeal because you won’t end any of your sentence without reminding me I’m a misfortune, a bad omen whom on her first night in your house brought thieves…

I stayed with you.

To enroll me in school became a big deal for you..

Finally when you did,it was a local school in an uncompleted building attended by house helps..

Even at that you won’t allow me go to school..

I will wake up as early as 4am sometimes 3am to Prepare what your kids will eat..

Go to the shop,shade your goods

Prepare your kids for school.

Take them to school..

Then come back to Go In Search of firewood I will use to cook at night ..

While you sleep..

You have the money to buy as many litres of kerosene as you want..

But because of wickedness you turned me to a slave…

Before I could finish with the day’s runs..

Its 10am..

Some days you allow me to go to school.. Other days you tell me not to go because its late that I should go to he shop and stay while you enter your room to sleep..

Is it the days you beat me at every slightest provocation..

You flog me to the extent I start crying even without been hit..

I talk to myself and lament… out of all the mothers why will it be my own mom that should die..

You made me which death for myself..

When you noticed I always talk to myself..

You called my dad and told him I was possessed…

He believed you his dearest last Born.

It it when I started growing Breast..

You noticed because I was using my scarf to tie my breast while going to school to avoid other students from teasing and laughing at my pointed nipple..

When you saw I started growing breast instead of you to get me a new bra..

You gave me one of your old red worn out bra..

The bra wasn’t even holding anything..

But I have no choice.

And that was the only bra I owned..

Is it days you will starve me, when you finally manage to give me #10 fufu,you will tell me to share it the ekuke dog living with your family..

Is it the day I was to take my last exam in ss1..

You told me to take your kids for their graduation party and leave my exam..

I suggested I take your kids to school then go write my exam since my school was close to your kids school..

You insisted I forget my exam and stay with your kids at their graduation party..

Because to you my future doesn’t matter…

All you know is your own kids.

Through out my stay in your house you never bought me one single dress..

Rather you gave me your oversized worn out dresses…

People around always asked if I’m sure I’m truly related to you because of your harsh treatment towards me..

When it’s time for me to write waec..

You told me its not everybody that will go to school..

You knew I was brilliant..

Even with the number of days I manage to go to school I still take the second position which always leave you amazed..

But when it was time for me to get waec form..

Instead of you to buy the form for this girl who labours day and night for your family’s upkeep… You told me its its not everybody that will go to school.. I should learn sowing..

Even when I agreed to learn sowing you never registered me..

You kept postponing it..

Till I received sense and found out you were out to waste my life…

I ran away..I ran for my future..

Maybe its something my late mom did to you.

Maybe she offended you and you swore to pay back.. Just maybe..

Cos till today I can’t fathom the wickedness..

Or you were simply been too wicked in nature.

When I left your house You told my dad I stole from you Without pointing one particular thing I stole….

You labelled me a thief..

Well my dad believed you..

Because right from day one my dad never believed in me..

Today I found out all your kids attended and still attending one of the best secondary schools in town and others iñ tertiary institutions..

And I’m thinking.. Why didn’t you enrol them in sowing training without getting their school cert just like you suggested to me..

I left your house seeing my monthly period but you never noticed, because each time I try to talk to you about something concerning my body…

You will sày I’ve started seeing man…

You damaged a huge part of my life and the damage hasn’t left me..

Because of things I went through in your hands and more..

I begged God to keep me alive to train my kids to adulthood or take me when I haven’t brought any child to this life….because I wouldn’t wish want them to pass through half of what I went through as a motherless child..

If my mom was alive…

You dare not!!!

You claim to be a born again Christian, a virtuous woman..

Well laugh and I still tell you..

YOU WON’T MAKE HEAVEN..

If you could treat a motherless child the way you maltreated me..

Then Heaven is clearly not for you..

Blessing Chidera

Make sure your mom reads this….

My dad will also read..

Maybe he will start understanding why I distant myself from home a times..

Things like this are what I remember and I become sad at everyone….

Goes to sleep🚶🚶🚶🚶

