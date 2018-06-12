Young Nigerian hair seller shows off the money she made from her piggy bank after 10 months of saving

After almost a year of saving, a young lady has finally opened her piggy bank and showed off the amount of money she realized from it.

Instagram user, who sells hair, @lolaexpresshair, has taken to the platform to share a video showing the amount of money she saved for 10 months inside her traditional piggy bank popular known as ‘Kolo‘.

The lovely lady identified simply as Lola revealed that she made N65,385, noting that she would have kept the Kolo until December but she had to break the piggy bank early to get herself a birthday gift.

She shared the clip and wrote:

“My Kolo family ooo, I opened my kolo today oooo after 10months. I’d have kept it till December but I won buy baiday gift for myself . I sha got 65,385Naira from it. Birthday gift money never complete oooo.”

