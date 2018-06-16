Youngster attempts to rape friend’s mum during visit

A teenager, who was invited to spend the night at a woman’s home, has sexually assaulted her, worldwideweirdnews.com reports.

Jordan Corter, 18, was at a sleepover at his friend’s house on Sunday night when he attempted to rape the mother of his host. The woman, who has not been identified, collected all the alcohol she had in her home and locked it in her bedroom. Police said that at 2:30 am, she heard a knock on her bedroom door. She went to open the door and Corter ran inside. The 18-year-old suspect pushed his friend’s mother onto her bed and allegedly put his hand down her night gown but was not able to penetrate, according to the police.

The woman put up a fight and suffered a black eye as she attempted to free herself from the guy’s grip. She managed to kick Corter in the groin. When he let go of her, the victim grabbed a gun and aimed it at the teen’s head. The woman ordered him to leave her home and he did. She called the police in the morning after confiding in her supervisor at work about the incident.

Police said that when they arrived at his home, Corter admitted that he “forced the victim to do the things she didn’t want to do.” He then began crying and said he “should not be forgiven” for his actions. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail on charges of sexual battery and criminal attempted rape. His bond was set at $30,000.