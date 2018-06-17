Your leadership has no tangible outcome – Ben Bruce blasts Buhari

Senator Ben Bruce, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to leave his predecessors alone. According to the Bayelsa state lawmaker, it would be better to stop blaming these predecessors, and let Nigerians see the outcome of his leadership instead. The senator made this known via his Twitter handle on Sunday, adding that, those Buhari blames constantly have tangible outcomes of their leader while Buhari has none.

See his tweet below;

President Buhari, please leave your predecessors alone. Stop blaming them. Instead, let Nigerians see the outcome of your leadership. Those you constantly blame, have tangible outcomes of their leadership. Yet, you who blames them, has no tangible outcome of your leadership. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 17, 2018

The senator didn’t quite make any sense to many of his followers on the platform. According to many of them, it was wrong for leaders to make these type of assertions, knowing fully well, that they are part of the problem. Some people even asked, what the tangible outcome of the previous leadership are and why his criticisms always seem to be one-sided.

See reactions

Our Naija is in the wrong hands! Our political leaders saying things like they aren’t comfortable with our deliberate failures as a country. But doing nothing to raise naija to greatness! I wonder how these so called leaders reason! #Nigeria #CommonSense — Emmanuel Geomatics (@AmaezeTochukwu) June 17, 2018

Yesterday determines today while today determines tomorrow.

Predecessors that plunged the country into these problems we are facing today mustn’t be left alone, they must account for there misruled and wanton embezzlement. Posterity will never forgive them. — #AlphySimplex🛠🏤 (@aaoshioledwg) June 17, 2018

What is tangible about the outcome of the previous leadership. Leaders who made corruption the order of the day. Am always disappointed by your comment. That’s how you turn NTA assets to Silver bird property. You have case to answer soon — Aramidew (@Aramidew1) June 17, 2018