Your leadership has no tangible outcome – Ben Bruce blasts Buhari

Senator Ben Bruce, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to leave his predecessors alone. According to the Bayelsa state lawmaker, it would be better to stop blaming these predecessors, and let Nigerians see the outcome of his leadership instead. The senator made this known via his Twitter handle on Sunday, adding that, those Buhari blames constantly have tangible outcomes of their leader while Buhari has none.

The senator didn’t quite make any sense to many of his followers on the platform. According to many of them, it was wrong for leaders to make these type of assertions, knowing fully well, that they are part of the problem. Some people even asked, what the tangible outcome of the previous leadership are and why his criticisms always seem to be one-sided.

