You’re reaping what you sowed – Reno Omokri blasts Oby Ezekwesili after police manhandled her at Aso Rock

Former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, was on a lone protest to Presidential Villa yesterday to demand an end to the wave of killings across the country. The protest which was directly as a result of the killings of over 100 people in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom in Plateau State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Ezekwesili, who walked from the Eagle Square to the first gate of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was however stopped by security men, comprising police, soldier and Department of State Services’ operatives.

Reno Omokri has said Ezekwesili only started these protest because she was dropped by the All Progressives Congress(APC) after helping them package President Buhari to office.

The former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan said this via his Twitter handle, adding that Ezekwesili is reaping what she sowed.

He wrote;

It is hypocritical for @obyezeks who helped to cook the Buhari soup to now complain about the taste. As Oby made her bed, so shall Oby lie in it. Oby isn’t crying for you the masses. She is crying because after helping APC cook soup, they shared it without giving her her share! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 27, 2018