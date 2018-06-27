Metro News, Trending

You’re reaping what you sowed – Reno Omokri blasts Oby Ezekwesili after police manhandled her at Aso Rock

 

Former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, was on a lone protest to Presidential Villa yesterday to demand an end to the wave of killings across the country. The protest which was directly as a result of the killings of over 100 people in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom in Plateau State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Ezekwesili, who walked from the Eagle Square to the first gate of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was however stopped by security men, comprising police, soldier and Department of State Services’ operatives.

Reno Omokri has said Ezekwesili only started these protest because she was dropped by the All Progressives Congress(APC) after helping them package President Buhari to office.

The former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan said this via his Twitter handle, adding that Ezekwesili is reaping what she sowed.

He wrote;


You may also like

DSS alledgedly arrest Prophet Isa El Buba for condemning government’s inaction towards the Fulani herdsmen killings

Plateau Massacre: Why hasn’t any arrest been made – Nigerians question Buhari

Nigerian lady cries out after her best friend slashed her face with razor blade

JAMB registrar Ishaq Oloyede reveals only 25% scored above 200

Isn’t it his job? Nigerians not impressed as Buhari enters rain to meet with Plateau people

MULTICHOICE TO TRAIN 20 FILMMAKERS ANNOUNCES CLOSING DATE FOR ENTRIES INTO MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY ACADEMY

Plateau Massacre: Youth Corper in Jos cries out says ‘WE ARE AFRAID, PRESIDENT BUHARI DO SOMETHING’

Plateau Massacre: Buhari meets Saraki and Dogara

Plateau killings: Say nothing if ‘condolence’ is all you have – Nigerians throw mud at APC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *