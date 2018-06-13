Entertainment, Gossip, News

Youths resist SARS harassment in Abeokuta (Photos)

Somewhere in Abeokuta, Ogun state earlier today, some youths were spotted resisting harassment from SARS operatives.

Photos which were shared by Facebook user, Micheal Oba Soyebo shows the youths engaging with the operatives beneath a bridge in a peculiar area of the town.

It seems as though people are gradually beginning to take laws into their hands as SARS continues to oppress young guys in the country.

Soyebo shared the photos writing,

Nigerian Youths resisting SARS harassment in ABEOKUTA today.

Photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

‘My proud virgin’ – Actress Tonto Dikeh celebrates her bestie, Halima Abubakar on her birthday

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, gifts his daughter, Temi, a Range Rover as her graduation present.

8 people who just arrived from Spain for wedding, di-e in auto crash

“How I caught my cheating wife – she had sex with her boss”

Man gazes under his fiancee’s legs as she opens them wide in pre-wedding shoot (Photos)

“Thanks for accepting me the way I am” — Bobrisky tells Tonto Dikeh, she responds

Nina shares new photos of herself with her new car (Photos)

Nigerians react after ‘choir master’ is spotted with busty lady on the beach (Photos)

Enugu traditional ruler beaten to death by his subjects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *