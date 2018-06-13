Youths resist SARS harassment in Abeokuta (Photos)

Somewhere in Abeokuta, Ogun state earlier today, some youths were spotted resisting harassment from SARS operatives.

Photos which were shared by Facebook user, Micheal Oba Soyebo shows the youths engaging with the operatives beneath a bridge in a peculiar area of the town.

It seems as though people are gradually beginning to take laws into their hands as SARS continues to oppress young guys in the country.

Soyebo shared the photos writing,

Nigerian Youths resisting SARS harassment in ABEOKUTA today.

Photos below:

