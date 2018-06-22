Yvonne Jegede Fawole slams Nollywood director who said only prostitutes & gays make it in the industry

Nollywood Actress, Yvonne Jegede Fawole has also slammed Nigerian filmmaker, Francis Paschal Atuma for implying that successful Nollywood actors are either prostitutes or homosexuals.

Just like Ruth Kadiri, Yvonne Jegede took to her Instagram to slam Nollywood director who said only prostitutes make it in the industry.

She wrote;

I have a degree in minding my business online but this one I have to address.

Mr @pascalatuma I believe personally you owe Nollywood producers, actresses and actors an apology for this statement for so many reasons because you don’t know all of them in the industry personally to know how they survive. You are my FRIEND and that makes me even more offended by this statement. If there are producers, actresses or “actors” you are referring to I will appreciate you MAN UP and mention their names in your interviews rather than generalizing everyone of us.

This is an insult to everyone who has and is still working hard to make the industry better.

If you are ready for a debate, I will personally pay you to pay for the interview on national tv, that a lot and I mean a large number of us are not prostitutes. In every sector (not just entertainment) we have the good; the bad and the ugly (even in advanced countries such as America And Canada where you reside).

Nollywood has provided for so many families 3square meals and helped parents send their children to schools and with due respect not a shit hole you can just spit on like this.

I repeat if you have the names you have slept with, Biko mention their names and allow us to drink our “GARRI” in peace.

We are not all Prostitutes. COUNT ME OUT.