10-year-old girl dies after Female genital circumcision

A 10 year-old girl in Somalia, has died from Female Genital Mutilation, FGM, according to new reports.

FGM, which is sometimes called female circumcision, can ktake many forms but often includes the removal of the clitoris and some parts of the labia.

Experts say it can cause lifelong health problems, including dangerous complications in childbirth.

Last week, a Somali activist announced that a 10-year-old Central Somalia girl died, following what she said was the direct result of an FGM procedure.

Hawa Aden Mohamed, executive director of a Somalian Non-governmental Organization known as Galkayo Education Center for Peace and Development, said in a statement that “the circumciser is suspected to have cut an important vein in the course of the operation.” The girl died two days later.

The executive director of the NGO which advocates for women said:

“The woman who performed the operation has not been arrested, but even if she was, there is no law that would ensure she is punished for the act.

This is just one among many cases happening on a daily basis across Somalia.” Reuters report.