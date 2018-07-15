Local News

15-Year-Old Teenager Becomes An Engineer After Graduating From University of California (Photo)

Indian-American prodigy Tanishq Abraham

Three years ago, Indian-American prodigy, Tanishq Abraham graduated from a California college when he was just 11, and made headlines globally.

Recently, he crossed another milestone: at 15, he has earned a biomedical engineering degree from the University of California, Davis, graduating summa cum laude.

His immediate goal is an MD, but eventually, he hopes to become the president of the US!

-NAN

