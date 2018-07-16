Local News

16 Boko Haram Members Killed As Army Recovers Weapons Cache In Borno

Nigerian Army say it neutralised 16 Boko Haram and recovered a weapons cache during its clearance operation in Mairari village in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri.

Nwachukwu said that the troops also recovered two gun trucks abandoned by the insurgents during the encounter.

“The insurgents in three vehicles, including Gun trucks had infiltrated and attacked the community, when troops at the formation were alerted by locals .

“The troops supported by the Air Task Force swiftly responded to the attack killing 16 insurgents and capturing two trucks loaded with guns abandoned by the insurgents, as they tried escaping , having been overwhelmed by the superior fire power from the troops.

“The gallant troops also recovered 163 Rounds of Anti Aircraft Gun Ammunition during the fierce encounter,” he said.

During the fire fight, he said, four civilians and a soldier unfortunately, sustained varying degrees of injury and have been promptly evacuated to a Military Hospital, where they currently receiving medical attention.

“The FOB has been further reinforced with additional troops, while  fighting patrols are on the trail of the insurgents who fled the attack.

He said that normalcy has been restored and the people of Mongonu Local Government Area are enjoined to remain vigilant and report any suspicious person(s) or activities as they go about their normal business.

(NAN)

