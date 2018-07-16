Local News

16-Year-Old Girl Surprised After Parents Gifted Her This Expensive 2018 Wrangler Jeep On Her Birthday

A 16-year-old woman with the Twitter handle @moonlightpriss has taken to social media to thank her parents after they surprised her with an expensive 2018 Wrangler Jeep believed to be worth about $40,995.

Priss took to Twitter and wrote: “I’m speechless. Thank you mom and dad for making this happen, I’m grateful for all you do for me. I love you.”

Many people have congratulated her on the gift as they wished such parents could come their way.

