Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

17-year-old girl defends married Teacher accused of having sex with her, says he didn’t force her

A 17-year-old girl has defended a married Teacher accused of having sex with her when she was a high school student.

The Teenager told a judge in Michigan during his arraignment that her former teacher, Tyler David Millward, never forced himself on her.

The girl sat with the disgraced teacher’s attorney during his arraignment Monday and told a judge that an order barring contact between her and the 29-year-old teacher wasn’t necessary.

She told Magistrate Joe Brutsche:

“He has never been a threat and he has never hurt me. He never told me to say anything or push me to do anything against my will. I wish to have contact.”

Police arrested Millward late Friday at the girl’s apartment in East Leroy for allegedly having a sexual relationship with the teen from July 2017 through January, beginning when she was 16 years old.

Tyler David Millward, who lost his job as a science teacher at Athens High School in February, was scheduled to stand trial next month on a domestic violence charge after an altercation in April with his wife in Springfield.

He also used his phone to send texts to the girl and lied to police about the messages. He also lied to investigators about taking her to a hotel, prosecutors claim.

Police said in a statement:

“The charges are a result from the investigation that was opened in January 2018, which Millward was involved in a teacher/student relationship. There are several aspects of the investigation that are ongoing.”

Millward was arraigned on charges of using a computer to communicate with another to commit the crime of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of lying to police. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

I Was Rejected From Birth By My Father – Chika Ike

Meet the first ever Miss Nigeria, Grace Oyelude, who still looks graceful at 86

Nadia Buari shows off her ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance skills (Video)

Nigerian man sets strict rules for his future wife (Photo)

Lagosians argue over whether height matters in relationships

Ghanaian Pastor claims he lived with Satan for 17 years

Eight abductors of Chibok girls, arrested (Photo)

Cat found reading with students at Obafemi Awolowo University (photos)

Speed Darlington begs for financial support online after he was filmed driving a cab (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *