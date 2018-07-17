17-yr-old murders his friend over N3,000

A 17-year- old student, has been remanded in prison over alleged culpable homicide, by a Sokoto state magistrate court.

The defendant according to Umar Rabiu, the prosecutor, reportedly attacked one Nasiru Malami (now deceased), over an alleged N3,000 cash that was given to them to share.

Rabi’u told the court that the defendant stabbed the victim on the chest after they began to quarel and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but later died on May 2.

He added that the case was reported at the Central Police Station, Sokoto, by the deceased’s father, Malami Dan-Ada.

The student, who resides in Marna area of Sokoto, is facing one count of culpable homicide. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison and adjourned the case until July 31, for mention.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code.