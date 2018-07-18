18-year-old secondary school student allegedly shot dead by policeman in Niger State

An 18-year-old secondary school leaver has been reportedly shot dead by a policeman in Beji community, Niger State.

The teenager who has been identified as Abdulkarim Labaran Mohammed was killed when policemen and members of the vigilante group were trying to save a suspected ritualist from mob action.

The suspected ritualist was said to have touched another man who claimed that his manhood had disappeared because of the act and raised an alarm.

The youths among them were said to have descended on the suspect and that concerned persons had alerted the police in Maikunkele Division, which dispatched its men to the scene.

On arrival at the market, the team of policemen assisted by some vigilance members rescued the suspect, put him in their patrol van but that the mob insisted on meting out justice on him.

According reports, during the ensuing commotion, one of the policemen tried to shoot into the air to stop the mob but a stray bullet hit the deceased who died instantly.

The incident triggerred a protest by the youths who blocked the main access road which linked Minna with Zungeru.

Confirming the incident, State Police Command spokesman, DSP Muhammed Abubakar, said it was not certain whether one of their men was responsible for the death of Mohammed.

He said the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary of Federal Medical Centre Bida, while the man who claimed to have lost his manhood was also on admission for observation and treatment at the hospital.

